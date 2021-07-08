Cubs' Justin Steele: Activated from IL, sent to Triple-A

Justin Steele‘s return was supposed to provide reinforcement for the Cubs’ pitching staff and it still might, just not right away and maybe not in the bullpen. The lefty has been activated from the IL and optioned to Triple-A Iowa, where he’s been for the last two weeks on a rehab assignment after injuring his hamstring in late May. Steele’s first two outings were pretty standard, just an inning apiece with two days between, but he appears to be stretching out since.