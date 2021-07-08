Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Zach Plesac: Activated for Thursday's start

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Plesac (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Thursday versus the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. The right-hander will make his first start since suffering a non-displaced thumb fracture May 23, and he's expected to be limited to about 60 pitches. Plesac will need to be efficient in order to cover the five innings needed to qualify for a potential win, so his fantasy outlook is a bit limited for his first start off the IL.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Fantasy#Indians#Royals#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cleveland activates righty Zach Plesac off injured list

Cleveland is reinstating right-hander Zach Plesac from the 10-day injured list to start Thursday evening’s game against the Royals, the team informed reporters, including Mandy Bell of MLB.com. Righty J.C. Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to create active roster space. Plesac has missed about a month-and-a-half since suffering a...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cleveland 3 up, 3 down: A look at Franmil Reyes' surge, Zach Plesac's return

Cleveland was able to correct its course a bit heading into the All-Star break by following a nine-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak, including two walk-off victories over the Kansas City Royals on back-to-back nights. Cleveland entered the break 45-42 and eight games behind the Chicago White Sox...
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: Zach Plesac provides much needed glimmer of hope

Zach Plesac provides much needed glimmer of hope for the Cleveland Indians. The Cleveland Indians moved one step closer to being back to full strength on Thursday (July 8) by bringing back Zach Plesac from the injured list. While Plesac is just one of many injured players, he’s the first of the big three in the starting rotation to return from the injured list.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Duffy, Royals to face Plesac, Indians

Kansas City Royals (36-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-42, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (4-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -137, Royals +118; over/under is 8...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians turn to Zach Plesac in finale vs. Chris Bassitt, A's

Two pitchers who took opposite approaches to the All-Star break are set to duel Sunday afternoon when the Cleveland Indians and host Oakland Athletics conclude their three-game set. The series has been about as evenly contested as possible for two days. Oakland rallied on a Jed Lowrie walk-off homer for...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Cleveland activates Zach Plesac from IL to pitch vs. Royals

Cleveland Indians fans may be shocked to read some actual good news during what's been a disastrous run for a club once thought to be a contender in the American League Central race. Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Cleveland confirmed that starting pitcher Zach Plesac was activated from the...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians: 3 underperforming players from the first half

The halfway point of the Major League Baseball season has come. The Cleveland Indians have been able to cross off well over 81 games from their schedule and now the All-Star festivities bring about a brief break for the club. While we’ve already talked about the players that exceeded expectations in the first half, what about the players that fell short?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Red Sox, Mets Pitcher To Retire After 2021

In 2006, the Boston Red Sox paid a king’s ransom for the right to sign Daisuke Matsuzaka, a superstar in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2014, but he continued to play professional baseball. At the end of this season, he will hang up his glove.
MLBaudacy.com

Franchy Cordero gets his first taste of first base

This is officially becoming intriguing. When images of Franchy Cordero working out at first base initially emerged it was simply believed to be a back-up plan to a back-up plan. But, now?. Cordero went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, a run and a walk while playing his new position Wednesday night....
MLBWKYC

Cleveland Indians sign former All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos to minor league deal

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous, unrelated story. The Cleveland Indians have signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Thursday's start postponed

Walker won't start Thursday against the Pirates after the game was postponed due to rain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday. The Mets have yet to announce their updated pitching plans, but Walker should still start during the four-game set this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy