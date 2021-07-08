Indians' Zach Plesac: Activated for Thursday's start

Plesac (thumb) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Thursday versus the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. The right-hander will make his first start since suffering a non-displaced thumb fracture May 23, and he's expected to be limited to about 60 pitches. Plesac will need to be efficient in order to cover the five innings needed to qualify for a potential win, so his fantasy outlook is a bit limited for his first start off the IL.