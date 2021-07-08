Why finance companies are funding a tech research consortium at RPI

Eighty eight percent of the US’ off-shore oil rigs are located off the coast of Louisiana with the greater New Orleans serving as the operational hub for such endeavours. In addition to oil and gas, New Orleans provides a home to many plants and refineries that specials in energy, petrochemicals, and plastics industries. With the support of politicians, thousands of skilled workers are in the employ of these plants, refineries, factors and corporations. Combined with the greater state of Louisiana, a whopping $73 billion to the state GDP is generated annually. The fact of the matter is that this part of the world is ripe for investment and this is due to number of appealing investment attributes. Among such attributes would be an extensive pipeline network totalling 125 000 miles as well an all-encompassing transport system providing access via air, land and sea to the rest of the world. Throw in the fact that the state of Louisiana has some of the country’s lowest energy costs, and you have a recipe for maximum output and minimum cash injection. Greater New Orleans has the type of energy sector that anyone with an eye for investing or looking to diversify an already existing financial portfolio is sure to benefit from. These days investments into such matters can be done by purchasing actual stock in the company or though consulting online guides to trade in Forex, the latter allowing for speculation on a commodity like crude oil – the lifeblood of the energy sector.