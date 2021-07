Kanye West debuted his new album DONDA at a listening event in Atlanta which was live streamed on Apple Music for fans across the world. The event started late but once the music started playing, fans were happy to experience the live listening. According to what we heard, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more have contributed to the new album but there was one more name who blasted through the speakers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Jay-Z.