Tryon Treasures Doll Club Donates Dolls to Children in Foster Care

In recognition of World Doll Day on June 12th members of the Tryon Treasures Doll Club of New Bern donated dolls and “Baby Yodas” to the Craven County Department of Social Services (CCDSS) for distribution to young children entering foster care. Social Worker Jenny Cook met two of the club members at the Hope Family Resource Center to receive the dolls on June 7th. World Doll Day was established in 1986 by Mildred Seeley to create a “universal message of happiness and love” by giving someone … a child or an adult … a doll. Doll collectors may choose to celebrate the day in a variety of ways but giving a doll as a gift is the most frequent means of celebrating.