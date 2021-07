Governor Tony Evers says the two-year state budget he signed Thursday will provide a tax cut to 1.6 million Wisconsinites. The Democratic governor made some changes to the Republican-crafted budget through the line item veto. The G-O-P proposed $4 billion dollars in tax relief, but Evers says “this budget alone provides $2 billion in individual income tax relief over the biennium.” Republicans wanted to eliminate the state’s personal property tax. Evers will also be sending an extra $100 million in federal funding to school districts. Some vetoes in the budget include requiring drug tests for unemployment insurance and a cut to the lieutenant governor’s security budget.