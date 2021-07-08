Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Dipped, But ADR is Up

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADR: $135.35 (up 5.8 percent) RevPAR: $88.51 (up 5.7 percent) Occupancy dipped because of Fourth of July weekend’s approach, but overall comparisons were more favorable because of low performance during the 2019 comparable week. That week in 2019 was lower because the holiday fell on a Thursday. Among the Top...

lodgingmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adr#Occupancy#U S#Str#Detroit#Adr#Str#U S Hotel Performance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

U.K. Leading Europe in Hotel Performance Recovery - STR

The U.K. continues to lead Europe in hotel performance recovery, due almost exclusively to domestic demand. In this piece, we take a quick look at the U.K.’s recent performance timeline as well as occupancy on the books for the coming months as the country further eases restrictions. Green shoots as...
Real Estatehotelnewsresource.com

For the Week Ending July 17th U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Reached Its Highest Level Since October 2019

U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 17 July. 11-17 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 71.0% (-8.7%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$139.19 (+1.8%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$98.87 (-7.1%) Despite a four-point, week-over-week improvement...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

STR: U.S. Hotel Results For Week Ending 17 July

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since October 2019, according to STR‘s latest data through 17 July. 11-17 July 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 71.0% (-8.7%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$139.19 (+1.8%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$98.87 (-7.1%) Despite a...
Industrycalculatedriskblog.com

Hotels: Occupancy Rate Down 9% Compared to Same Week in 2019

Note: The year-over-year occupancy comparisons are easy, since occupancy declined sharply at the onset of the pandemic. So STR is comparing to the same week in 2019. The occupancy rate is down 8.7% compared to the same week in 2019. From CoStar: STR: Weekly US Hotel Occupancy Reaches Pre-Pandemic Level...
EconomyHotel Online

STR: U.S. Hotel Performance for June 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — July 21, 2021 — The U.S. hotel industry recorded its highest monthly occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) since October 2019, according to June 2021 data from STR. June 2021:. Occupancy: 66.1%. Average daily rate (ADR): US$129.00. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$85.31. In addition to...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

For June U.S. Hotel Industry Reported Highest Monthly Occupancy and RevPAR Since October 2019

The U.S. hotel industry recorded its highest monthly occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) since October 2019, according to June 2021 data from STR. In addition to higher occupancy and RevPAR levels, ADR was the highest for any month since February 2020. While year-over-year percentage changes show significant increases because of comparison with a pandemic-affected period in 2020, the country’s performance levels remained below the pre-pandemic comparable of June 2019: occupancy (-9.8%), ADR (-4.0%) and RevPAR (-13.4%). To track recovery on a weekly basis, STR has launched a Market Recovery Monitor to index performance against the 2019 benchmark.
Small BusinessSKIFT

The U.S. Hotel Ownership Landscape in 2021

With travelers hitting the road again, it’s more important than ever for hotel owners to be agile with their businesses to ensure success. Ironically for many hoteliers that survived the pandemic, it might be the recovery that does them in. Report Overview. The hotel owner landscape is broad and diverse....
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hotel occupancy spikes, but still limping compared to pre-pandemic

Tourism accommodation occupancy levels have shown large increases compared to last year this time. This is, however, mainly due to the low comparison base due to strict lockdowns in May 2020 compared to May this year. The largest year-on-year increases in income from accommodation were reported by caravan parks and...
EconomyTravelPulse

Data Shows Hotel Occupancy in US Continues to Improve

A new study found that hotel occupancy in the United States improved week over week and the average daily rates (ADR) were the highest on record. According to information from hotel industry data analysis company STR for the week of July 4-10, occupancy at U.S. hotels and resorts was 67.2 percent, down 9.3 percent from the comparable week in 2019.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor - 10 July 2021 - STR

Following the normal pre-4th of July slump, U.S. industry occupancy rebounded to 67.2% for the week ending 10 July 2021. While this was good news, the gain was much less than expected as weekly demand improved 3% to 26 million. In the same week of 2019, demand increased 13% week over week, and occupancy hit 74%. We believe this illustrates the continued shortfall in business and group demand that in normal times would have supplemented seasonal leisure demand. Daily occupancy peaked again on Saturday at 80%, which was the fourth time this year that Saturday’s occupancy was above 80%. Sunday, 4 July occupancy (66%) was solid but not as strong as on Memorial Day Sunday (68%). Despite the higher Sunday occupancy, weekday occupancy was virtually unchanged from the previous week (+0.2 points) and 2.6 points lower from its high three weeks ago. On a total-room-inventory basis (TRI), which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, weekly occupancy was 64.7%.
BusinessLodging

STR: U.S. Hotel ADR Reached Highest Level on Record

ADR: $139.84 (up 5.4 percent) RevPAR: $93.99 (down 4.4 percent) Inflation aside, STR analysts note that hoteliers are taking advantage of pent-up leisure demand and higher spending travelers while trying to counter staffing shortages and rising operational costs in some regions. Additionally, with demand mostly transient, the usual lowering effect of discounted group rates at the higher end of the market is not occurring. Most of the higher ADR performances are outside of the major metro markets.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

STR: Preliminary June Data For Beijing Hotels

LONDON — Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since December 2019. The occupancy level came in lower than the previous two months due to new COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions in Guangdong, which impacted several markets including Beijing, but remained slightly above the levels seen in Q1 2021.
Real Estatehotelnewsresource.com

For June Beijing's Hotel Industry Reported Lower Occupancy but Higher Room Rates

Beijing’s hotel industry reported lower occupancy but higher room rates when compared with the month prior, according to preliminary June 2021 data from STR. The absolute ADR level was the highest in Beijing since October 2019, while RevPAR was the highest in the market since December 2019. The occupancy level came in lower than the previous two months due to new COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions in Guangdong, which impacted several markets including Beijing, but remained slightly above the levels seen in Q1 2021.
StocksLodging

Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index Dropped Three Percent in June 2021

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee, and MILWAUKEE—The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dropped 3.0 percent in June to a level of 4,993. Year-to-date through the first six months of 2021, the stock index was up 9.2 percent. “Hotel stocks declined again in June and continued their relative underperformance versus the benchmarks for the fourth...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

STR: Europe remains only world region with increased hotel construction

At the end of Q2 2021, Europe remained the only world region with a year-over-year increase in hotel rooms in construction, according to June pipeline data from STR. June 2021 (% changes in comparison with June 2020) Europe. In Construction: 237,304 rooms (+7.9%) Final Planning: 177,165 rooms (+13.0%) Planning: 147,712...
Public HealthLodging

CBRE: U.S. Lodging Demand Will Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels by Q4 2023

DALLAS—Based on stronger than expected performance during the first quarter of 2021, plus encouraging economic and vaccination news, CBRE Hotels Research forecasts U.S. lodging demand will return to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of 2023. The strength in U.S. lodging demand will support pricing, but occupancy gains will be...
LifestyleLodging

AHLA: Nearly 500K Hotel Jobs Will Not Return By 2022

WASHINGTON—Midway through 2021, a new report and state-by-state job loss breakdown released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) find that while leisure travel is starting to return, the hotel industry’s road to recovery from the pandemic is long and uneven, with urban markets disproportionately impacted. Industry projections have...
New York City, NYLodging

New York City Leads U.S. Hotel Construction and Projected Openings

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—New York City is ahead of all other U.S. markets in hotel rooms under construction and projected openings for the remainder of 2021, according to pipeline data from STR’s AM:PM platform. As of July 1, 2021, New York City has almost 22,000 rooms in construction. Only four other markets...
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Argentina Hotels Struggling to Generate Occupancy Momentum - STR

Most of South America continues to stagnate since the region exceeded 20% hotel occupancy in December 2020 thanks to the summer holidays and Christmas. However, one of the region’s key countries stands out for its inability to generate recovery momentum. Argentina closed May with the lowest occupancy (14.4%) in the region, which was well below the levels recorded in Chile (42.7%), Peru (38.4%), Brazil (30.9%), Uruguay (30.0%), and Colombia (25.0%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy