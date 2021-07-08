Cancel
La Crosse County, WI

Gundersen genome researcher finds eight new Delta cases in region, CDC declares it dominant strain

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 13 days ago

Gundersen researchers sequenced 15 regional coronavirus samples Wednesday, finding just over half attributed to the Delta variant. Dr. Paraic Kenny, genome researcher with Gundersen Health System, has been decoding the genes in samples from area COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in spring 2020, and since variants began circulating has been tracking the number of cases of each strain.

