If you've just started your tech start-up, it's very possible you and some colleagues do everything yourselves. You're both the engineers, designers, marketeers ... In the beginning, it's good to have a varied skill set to make your company grow. At some point, nevertheless, this will make you drown in work. If you have the budget, that's the moment you can hire some external consultants to take on jobs you don't like or aren't good at or just jobs that take up too much time. These are the 3 external consultants we think every tech start-up needs.