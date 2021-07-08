Cancel
Movies

How to Watch 'Black Widow' on Disney+

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 13 days ago
Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Before she was ever fighting alongside the Avengers, Natasha Romanoff had a long uncovered history. Now, the Marvel...

Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
Rachel Weisz
#Disney World#Espn#Marvel#The Infinity Stones#Premier Access#Hulu#Amazon Music Unlimited#Verizon Disney#Espn#Wandavision#The Red Guardian
Related
Movies
The Independent

Black Widow is out everywhere, except for Disney+ Hotstar in India

Marvel’s much-awaited movie Black Widow has finally been released in theatres, as well as on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets globally... except for India. With a second wave of Covid-19 virus currently causing chaos in the country, the release date for Scarlett Johansson’s action-adventure film has been delayed. According to reports, the movie isn’t expected to release on India’s Disney+ Hotstar streaming service for another three months. Premier access – where Disney+ members pay $30 (Rs. 2,200) or equivalent for every premium title, in addition to the monthly subscription – is not available on Disney+ Hotstar.When...
TV Series
Rolling Stone

'Loki' Finale Recap: What's In a Name?

A review of the Loki season finale “For All Time. Always.” on Disney+ coming up just as soon as I tell you not to kick the door in…. And down the hatch we go again. The interconnectivity of the Marvel movies and, now, TV series, can be both a feature and a bug. The whole can often feel greater than the sum of the component parts, and there’s real joy to be had from seeing characters and story ideas from one corner of the MCU intermingle with those of another corner. (If you can’t take pleasure in Hulk handing Ant-Man some tacos, friend, then you and I are two very different people.) But with rare exceptions like Black Panther, individual MCU projects are rarely allowed to feel like they exist as entities unto themselves. (Even the relatively self-contained Black Widow spends a lot of time setting up Florence Pugh’s Yelena to take Natasha’s place in future MCU tales.) The two previous Disney+ shows stumbled in their finales for a variety of reasons — WandaVision by going too easy on its heroine, and devoting too much time to dull superhero action; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by doing almost everything wrong — but an underlying component of both was the requirement to position various characters for future use. The larger needs of the MCU almost always outweigh the narrative needs of any one project, making it more challenging for each of them to live up to their full storytelling potential.
Movies

Marvel's Black Widow: Dropped Doctor Doom Easter Egg Revealed

Black Widow writer Eric Pearson reveals the doomed Fantastic Four Easter egg that never made it into the movie: the first reference to Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pearson is "always" trying to tee up the metal-masked villain in his projects at Marvel Studios, where Pearson scripted Thor: Ragnarok and performed uncredited work on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Endgame. After name-dropping Marvel Comics character Crimson Dynamo — Yelena Belova's (Florence Pugh) flubbed moniker for Alexei "Red Guardian" Shostakov (David Harbour) — and potentially introducing the first mutant in the MCU, Pearson's Black Widow script almost referenced the home nation of Victor Von Doom.
Movies

"Black Widow": where is Natasha Romanoff buried

Finally, fans of the ex russian spy they were pleased to see the character’s grave, which is visited by his sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) in the film’s post-credits scene. But where is his tombstone located? Will the Avenger’s corpse be there?. “Black Widow” has shown the dedication grave to...
Movies

'Black Widow' Review With Casey

Perhaps the most anticipated summer movie of 2021, Black Widow premiered on July 9 in both movie theaters and on the Disney+ streaming platform. Directed by Australian woman Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, 2017), Black Widow is a colossal, sexy, explosive action-adventure about the famous superspy Natasha Romanoff played by the steely Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story, 2019).
Movies

'Black Widow:' Marvel redeems its relationship with Natasha Romanoff

The red-headed and overly-sexualized spy Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson, was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) more than 10 years ago in “Iron Man 2.” After nine Marvel movies, the only female Avenger in the original six gets her own film. The star-studded film with Florence Pugh,...
TV Series
Rolling Stone

Marvel Studios Announces 'Loki' Season Two on Disney+

Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The news was revealed during the mid-credits scene of the first season finale, which premiered Wednesday. The series, the third from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and concluded its first season with something of a cliffhanger. Instead of teasing an upcoming film or series during the mid-credit scene, the show instead concluded with the words “Loki will return in season 2.” The season finale of Loki, which introduces a potential upcoming villain, will lead into Sam Raimi’s Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters in...
Movies

'Black Widow': Kevin Feige Wants To See More Of Rick Mason In The MCU

Marvel architect Kevin Feige wants to see more of Black Widow character Rick Mason in the MCU. A friend of Natasha’s from S.H.I.E.L.D., Rick Mason pops up throughout Black Widow to provide the titular character with resources such as jets and safe houses. There’s some slight romantic tension between the two which ultimately doesn’t manifest. Besides being a minor love interest for Natasha, fans responded well to Rick Mason’s character because of his clever dialogue and resourcefulness. Seeing as Rick Mason has quite the character arc as The Agent in the comics, fans have been hoping that he appears as the character in the near future. During a Black Widow online watch party, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided his takes on the film and answered questions from fans. When asked if Rick Mason would return to the MCU, Feige replied by saying that he hopes to!
Movies

Kevin Feige Wants Black Widow's Red Guardian To Fight Sam Wilson In The MCU

Black Widow introduced us to Natasha Romanoff’s original family before she found the Avengers – her sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), mother figure Melina (Rachel Weisz) and dysfunctional surrogate father Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour). Also known as Red Guardian, a Russian super-soldier, Alexei made a big impression on fans. Yet while we know Yelena will be back in Hawkeye, it’s currently unclear if Red Guardian has a future in the MCU.

