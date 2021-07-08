Cancel
Golf-Senior leads Scottish Open from Thomas and Westwood

By Syndicated Content
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – England’s Jack Senior produced a flawless round of seven-under-par 64 to take the opening-round lead ahead of a chasing pack full of big names at the Scottish Open on Thursday. Senior, world number 353, carded seven birdies to sit one shot ahead of American world number three Justin...

