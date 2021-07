KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of David Duy-Anh Pham Nguyen that occurred on July 3, 2021 in the area of Wightman Oaks Court. Malik Kahlil Crawford, 26, of Charlotte has been charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in the Cabarrus County Jail under no bond.