Chicago, IL

CBOT wheat eases as rains pressure grain complex

Agriculture Online
 14 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell on Thursday, despite support from Kansas City and Minneapolis markets, as beneficial rains forecast across the U.S. Midwest drove corn markets lower, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 4-1/4 cents at $6.18 per bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat settled 3 cents lower at $8.05 per bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery closed 3-1/2 cents higher at $5.88 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by David Gregorio)

