The Milwaukee Bucks have been crowned as the NBA champions. In a hard-fought NBA Finals series, the Bucks came out on top after defeating the Phoenix Suns in 4-2 fashion. En route to the win, players stepped up all across the board to help the team secure their first title win in 50 years. Giannis Antetokounmpo was rightfully named the Finals MVP, Khris Middleton kept the Bucks in the series with his impressive shooting, and Pat Connaughton provided some much-needed support off the bench throughout the series.