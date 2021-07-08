Cancel
Noyes named to Hollins University dean’s list

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Virginia — Hollins University congratulates Jennifer Noyes of Orono on earning dean’s list honors during the spring 2021 semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.

