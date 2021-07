At the start of Thursday's show, Meghan McCain announced that she was leaving The View once the season wraps at the end of July. Rumors of Meghan's exit have been a constant throughout her four-season run, but now the conservative-leaning co-host is making things official. Her announcement follows years of speculation, dating back to 2019 when The Daily Beast reported that Meghan was feeling "emotionally drained, angry, and isolated" and like "a caged animal." But even though her quarrels with co-hosts make headlines, Meghan confirms that her decision has nothing to do with the other women on the panel; she's simply ready to move on.