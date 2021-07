WAUSA — Another weekend that ended play for the 11/12 Pee-Wee and 13/14 Pony teams as they traveled to Neligh for the end of season tournament. The 11/12 PeeWee team had their 1st game on Monday and would fall to Randolph. Their next game was on Thursday night against Elgin and would be victorious in that game. Unfortunately, they would lose on Saturday morning to Plainview to end their season.