Richardson ISD will not offer a virtual learning option in the 2021-22 school year, according to district staff. RISD was developing a permanent virtual academy option for students to begin in the fall with an anticipated enrollment of 500-750 students, provided legislative approval for funding was received. However, the regular session of the Texas Legislature ended May 31 without final approval of a bill that would have expanded online learning and provided funding for full-time virtual students. The district continued to explore options for a virtual learning option after the RISD board of directors meeting on June 7, but it ultimately opted not to move forward with the plan, according to the district website.