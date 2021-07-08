Surrealist Summer Art Galleries

Photographer Jim Wysong combines a love for geology, photography, and the outdoors in Southwest Monochromes, an online exhibition of his black-and-white photographs of the region’s landscapes, ruins, and other subjects. Before joining the staff at the Santa Fe Community College, where he oversees academic operations in the School of Liberal Arts and the School of Arts, Design, and Media Arts, Wysong was a frequent visitor to the region. “I love this land for its beauty and majesty,” Wysong says in a statement. “I also have a deep respect and affinity for the Native people of this area, and for the traces left behind by their ancestors. There is an aesthetic quality manifest in their art and architecture that speaks to elements that resonate across cultures.” In this body of work, Wysong sought to recreate the feeling inspired by iconic images of the West taken in the early 20th century, images that reflect what he calls “The West of the Imagination.” The virtual exhibition is available at sfcc.edu/southwest-monochromes through Aug. 12. Limited access to the exhibition at SFCC’s Visual Arts Gallery is available by appointment only. Contact Linda Cassel at linda.cassel@sfcc.edu or 505-428-1501 to schedule an appointment.