New York City, NY

Surrealist Summer Art Galleries

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Camp exhibit is being held at the GR Gallery in NYC. The opening date is Thursday, July 22nd, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and will run until August 20th, 2021, inclusively. Featuring 34 fresh works executed in the last months, the exhibit includes art from 17 trendsetting artists worldwide.

