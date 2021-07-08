Interactive AI Robot Dogs
The XGO-Mini robot from Luwu Intelligence Technology is an AI-driven robotic dog that uses image and voice recognition software to interact with its world. With its built-in AI modules, the robot dog can perceive its environment, capture it through a camera, and respond with different actions. For even more flexibility, the XGO-Mini robot can be programmed in multiple coding languages to perform all-new functions. This process allows the enterprising DIY owner to personalize the bot to their specifications.www.trendhunter.com
