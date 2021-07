How did craft brewers do in the first half of 2021? Before I go into some of the data, I’ll point out that the best way to know this definitively is to get the numbers from the brewers themselves, so part of the goal of this post is a thinly veiled promotion of the Brewers Association (BA) midyear survey. Once you finalize your numbers from the first half of 2021, please take a few minutes to fill it out.