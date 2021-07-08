Cancel
Canada will not welcome unvaccinated tourists for some time -PM Trudeau

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time because the government is unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. "I can tell you right now that's not...

