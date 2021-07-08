Former French Laundry Chef Scraps Plans for Downtown SF Restaurant (for Now)

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Sad news for fans of reality TV star and former French Laundry chef de cuisine Timothy Hollingsworth: the celeb chef, who competed in the 2018 Netflix series The Final Table, won’t be bringing his talents up to San Francisco after all. In late 2019 (which, to be fair, may as well have been a lifetime ago) the chef announced plans to open a restaurant called All These Years on the ground floor of Union Square’s Hotel G. Now, Hollingsworth tells Eater he’s shifting his focus to his restaurant in Los Angeles, Otium, which just reopened after an extended pandemic closure last month. But that isn’t to say a Bay Area expansion is off the table. “I hope there will be future restaurant opportunities in NorCal down the road, and when the time is right,” the chef shared in an email.