Steven Avery, the man featured as the subject of Netflix's Making a Murderer, is speaking out after facing the tough loss of his mother, Dolores Avery. Dolores died on Thursday morning after a long battle with dementia, according to the family's attorney Kathleen Zellner. She was 83 years old. Avery reacted to his mother's death in a statement to TMZ. "Losing my parents before I got out has always been my worst nightmare. Now it has happened. I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man," he said. "Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed. I cannot put in words the pain of losing my mom."