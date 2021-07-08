Cancel
Travel Alert July 2021: Civil Unrest in Haiti After Assassination of Its President

 13 days ago
If Haiti is in your travel plans in the near future, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information — pertaining to civil unrest in that country after the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, who was the president of Haiti.

ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
