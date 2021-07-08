Cancel
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on cool, wet forecast

Agriculture Online
 13 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended lower on Thursday, pressured by cool, rainy forecasts across the U.S. growing belt, though dryness in the upper Midwest continues to threaten developing crops. Corn eased as beneficial rains aided crops entering pollination, while wheat firmed as sparse moisture reached drought-hit...

AgricultureBrookings Register

Management considerations for corn and soybean crops

Small grains harvest has begun or will start soon and current crop condition reports are not much short of disappointing; however, there is always an opportunity for growth and improvement, especially if you do the right rain dance. At this point in the growing season, corn management often starts to...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat snaps 6-session winning streak; corn, soybeans also down

* Wheat drops after climbing to 2-month high earlier this week * Corn futures also drop 2.4%, soybeans fall after recent gains (Adds quote, details, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn and soybeans also slid. "The weather situation is not good, it has been really hot and dry in the United States," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "But for now, we feel the supply situation has been factored into the market." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 2.4% to $6.93-1/2 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. It scaled a two-month peak on Tuesday after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. "In view of the continuous rise observed and the levels reached, an easing movement has been observed since this morning," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. Corn lost 2.4% to $5.55 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.7% to $13.66-1/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region. Russia's agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. Operators will watch the release later in the day of weekly export sales data. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soyoil and even in soybeans. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 693.50 -17.25 -2.43 640.50 8.27 CBOT corn 555.00 -13.50 -2.37 484.00 14.67 CBOT soy 1366.25 -23.50 -1.69 1311.00 4.21 Paris wheat 213.25 -3.25 -1.50 213.25 0.00 Paris maize 260.00 0.00 0.00 219.00 18.72 Paris rapeseed 511.50 -12.25 -2.34 418.25 22.30 WTI crude oil 71.03 0.73 1.04 48.52 46.39 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.02 1.2213 -3.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Focus on Ag: July 12 WASDE report mostly neutral

As expected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released on July 12 included increased corn acreage and the expected 2021 corn production; however, some of the added corn supply, compared to the June 2021 report, was accounted for by a slight increase in projected total corn usage for 2021-2022.
Agricultureroblawnews.com

Corn, soybeans mature quickly

The state’s corn and soybean crops continue to mature faster than usual.According to the U.S. Depart... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Seeing Double-Digit Gains

Corn is 14 to 17 cents higher, soybeans are 18 to 25 cents higher and wheat is 6 to 12 cents higher. Corn trade is 14 to 17 cents higher at midday Tuesday with firm spread action and strong buying returning as trade gets closer to filling the gap. Ethanol margins are likely to narrow more with the recent corn strength, energy complex sliding and driving demand fading short term along with plant maintenance season coming.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat at two-month peak on U.S. weather worries

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat climbs on deteriorating crop conditions

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday to a two-month peak after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. Chicago corn gained, as a lower-than-expected weekly crop rating focused attention back to dry conditions in parts of the Midwest. Soybeans rebounded after being...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs firm on strong pork demand

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures gained on Tuesday on short covering and continued firmness in the wholesale pork market, traders said. "August seems like its anchored by what’s going on in the cutout," said Altin Kalo, economist at Steiner Consulting Group. "They’ve been surprised...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains into sixth session on crop conditions

CANBERRA, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures advanced on Wednesday for a sixth consecutive session, hovering near a two-month high marked in the previous session, as deteriorating crop conditions raised concerns about global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.8%...
Chicago, ILSFGate

Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was off 3.75 cents at $7.0350 a bushel; Sep. corn fell .25 cent at $5.71 a bushel; Sep. oats gained 11 cents at $4.55 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans was off 9.25 cents at $14.3550 a bushel.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat up for sixth session on global supply concerns; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, trading close to the last session's two-month high, as adverse weather in key exporting countries raised supply concerns. Soybeans edged lower on weaker oil prices and slowing demand in top importer China. "There are definitely...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Wallow Lower While Hogs Remain Optimistic

Tuesday’s trade has been relatively quiet as the cattle contracts continue to sway lower while the hog market hopes for continued support. It’s been another quiet day throughout the livestock complex as cattle contracts dip lower while hogs hope for export opportunities. Tuesday morning’s news that China confirmed 11 outbreaks of Africa swine fever (ASF) in 2021 and there is not a secure handle on the disease makes U.S. producers and packers see potential export opportunities.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

US corn and soybean maladapted to climate variations, study shows

U.S. corn and soybean varieties have become increasingly heat and drought resistant as agricultural production adapts to a changing climate. But the focus on developing crops for extreme conditions has negatively affected performance under normal weather patterns, a University of Illinois study shows. “Since the 1950s, advances in breeding and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 4-8 cents, soybeans up 2-5 cents

CHICAGO, July 21 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Wheat futures higher for a sixth straight session on worries about weather-reduced global harvests, with drought dragging down spring wheat prospects in the U.S. and Canada. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 7 cents higher at $7.07-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat added 8-1/4 cents to $6.68-1/2 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat fell 2-1/4 cents to $9.13-3/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn higher on worries about hot and dry near-term weather in the Midwest as the crop is in its grain-filling stage. Lower-than-expected crop ratings in a weekly USDA report adding support. * Actively traded December corn reached a 2-1/2 week high during overnight trading. * The White House has delayed an annual process meant to decide how much ethanol and other biofuels U.S. oil refiners need to blend into their fuel each year. * CBOT December corn last traded 6-1/4 cents higher at $5.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans firm on worries about hot and dry near-term forecast for the U.S. Midwest and northern Plains, where the crop is nears its pod setting and filling stage of development. * Weaker soyoil prices limiting gains in soybeans after Argentina approved a law to reduce the amount of soyoil in its biodiesel, which would free up more of the oil for export. * Actively traded November soybeans held technical chart support at its 50-day moving average in overnight trading. * CBOT August soybeans last traded 1/2 cent higher at $14.44 a bushel, while November soybeans were 3 cents higher at $13.91-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s corn rated 68% GTE, soybeans 66%

IARN — Variable precipitation across Iowa resulted in 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 18, according to the weekly Crop Progress and Conditions Report on Monday. Iowa producers reported crops responded well to recent rains while indicating more rain is needed. Corn silking or beyond reached...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat climbs as drought persists, soybeans pressured

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Monday, climbing to a 2-1/2- month high, supported by dry weather in parts of U.S., Canadian and Russian growing areas that raises global supply worries. Soybeans eased after last week's gains, pressured by broader losses in outside markets, though weather...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle firm on tighter supplies

CHICAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Monday, as supplies tightened in the Northern U.S. Plains, traders said. “You’ve got a lot of empty yards,” said Scott Varilek, broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc. “We don’t have a lot of large supplies, large runs. You’re going to have to pay up for them.”
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Succumb to Risk-Off Selling

November soybeans closed down 19 cents and December soybean oil was down 2.14 cents Monday, influenced by September crude oil trading over $5 lower. All three U.S. wheats finished higher, supported by chronic drought and hot temperatures across the northwestern U.S. September corn ended unchanged and December corn was up...

