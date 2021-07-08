GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on cool, wet forecast

* Wheat drops after climbing to 2-month high earlier this week * Corn futures also drop 2.4%, soybeans fall after recent gains (Adds quote, details, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures retreated more than 2% on Thursday after six straight sessions of gains, although losses were limited by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in top exporters Russia and the United States. Corn and soybeans also slid. "The weather situation is not good, it has been really hot and dry in the United States," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne. "But for now, we feel the supply situation has been factored into the market." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 2.4% to $6.93-1/2 a bushel, as of 1120 GMT. It scaled a two-month peak on Tuesday after official data underscored poor conditions for drought-hit U.S. spring wheat. "In view of the continuous rise observed and the levels reached, an easing movement has been observed since this morning," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. Corn lost 2.4% to $5.55 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.7% to $13.66-1/4 a bushel. The wheat market is being underpinned by crop concerns in North America and the Black Sea region. Russia's agriculture ministry said yields from the harvest of the country's wheat crop averaged 3.45 tonnes per hectare as of July 20, down from 3.47 tonnes per hectare a year earlier. Operators will watch the release later in the day of weekly export sales data. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal contracts on Wednesday, traders said. They were net sellers of soyoil and even in soybeans. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2020 Pct Move CBOT wheat 693.50 -17.25 -2.43 640.50 8.27 CBOT corn 555.00 -13.50 -2.37 484.00 14.67 CBOT soy 1366.25 -23.50 -1.69 1311.00 4.21 Paris wheat 213.25 -3.25 -1.50 213.25 0.00 Paris maize 260.00 0.00 0.00 219.00 18.72 Paris rapeseed 511.50 -12.25 -2.34 418.25 22.30 WTI crude oil 71.03 0.73 1.04 48.52 46.39 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.02 1.2213 -3.46 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)