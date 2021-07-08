Cancel
Litchfield, CT

Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals' fundraiser a sellout

Register Citizen
 13 days ago

LITCHFIELD — Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals held its 2021 annual gala, The Un-Masquerade Ball, to a sold-out crowd. "Stigma concerning mental health is one of the most substantial barriers to people getting treatment. Too many people are struggling in silence because they feel ashamed of their mental health condition," says Greenwoods' Executive Director, John Simoncelli, in a statement "Our goal is to share more knowledge with our community so that people feel comfortable discussing mental health and, hopefully, get treatment to live more fulfilling, joyful lives. We hope that our guests at the gala go back to their neighbors with some tools to educate others in the community about this important topic that impacts so many."

