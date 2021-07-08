Cancel
Optima Ultimate Street Car 2021 Atlanta Motorsports Park Action! – Huge Gallery!

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern and vintage muscle race hard in rainy weather for a chance to make the cut for the championship event. When the pandemic hit, everyone expected events to be canceled. What caught many by surprise was the shortage of high-performance parts and accessories that soon followed. A combination of high demand and logistical nightmares has extended those shortages deep into 2021, with no end in sight. Now events like Optima's Search for the Ultimate Street Car presented by Advance Auto Parts are seeing some competitors having to bow out or make unexpected changes due to their inability to acquire the parts they need to get their primary cars on the track.

