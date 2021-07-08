Back to the 50's 2021—Tri-Five Chevys Galore
50-plus photos of 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevys from the Minnesota Street Rod Association's 10,000-car Back to the 50's event. About a year ago, we announced our creation of National Tri-Five Chevy Week, a seven-day celebration of 1955 to 1957 Chevrolets. Our contrived automotive holiday didn't get much global attention, but it didn't do anything to weaken the popularity of these classics, either. After 63 years, the triple-year trio of Eisenhower-era Chevys just keeps growing in popularity, as seen by their continually increasing value and the quantity of them that are still being built, driven, and shown at events like the Minnesota Street Rod Association's Back to the 50's extravaganza.www.motortrend.com
