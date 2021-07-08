Cancel
Public Health

Argentina announces COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with Moderna

By Syndicated Content
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Argentina on Thursday announced it will sign a COVID-19 vaccine supply agreement with Moderna, as the country attempts to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus. Cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero told Argentina’s Congress that a deal would be signed...

Santiago Cafiero
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Russia#Reuters#Cabinet#Sinopharm#British
Congress
Americas
Health
Moderna
AstraZeneca
Public Health
Coronavirus
Argentina
China
