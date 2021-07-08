Cancel
Wichita, KS

Woman attacked with rock and robbed in east Wichita

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is recovering after being attacked and robbed Wednesday morning. Wichita officers were called to the area of Douglas and Hillside, around 11:20 a.m., and found the victim. She reported leaving a business and going to her car, when a man came up and pushed her, then hit her with a rock several times. The woman’s phone and wallet were taken and the suspect left on foot. Injuries to the woman were described as serious.

