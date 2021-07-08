Woman attacked with rock and robbed in east Wichita
A woman is recovering after being attacked and robbed Wednesday morning. Wichita officers were called to the area of Douglas and Hillside, around 11:20 a.m., and found the victim. She reported leaving a business and going to her car, when a man came up and pushed her, then hit her with a rock several times. The woman's phone and wallet were taken and the suspect left on foot. Injuries to the woman were described as serious.
