Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Molly Shannon is photo booth queen at ‘White Lotus’ premiere

By Lindsey Kupfer
Posted by 
Page Six
Page Six
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one does a photo booth quite like Molly Shannon. As HBO rolled out the white carpet for “The White Lotus” premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, the funnywoman was spotted soaking up the spotlight at the event’s photo booth, taking solo shots and photos with everyone who asked her.

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Page Six

Page Six

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Caitlin Mchugh
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Sydney Sweeney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Photo Booth#Hbo#Hbo#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Jodie Foster stuns in an elegant white dress as she hits the red carpet with wife Alexandra Hedison at the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival

Jodie Foster exuded elegance as she hit the star-studded red carpet for the Annette premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 58, looked incredible in a figure-hugging white dress which boasted silver embellishments and a stylish slit at the back. Joining the star was her wife Alexandra...
TV & VideosCollider

Showtime Picks Up Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Home-Shopping Comedy 'I Love This For You'

Showtime has picked up the half-hour comedy series I Love This For You starring Saturday Night Live alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This For You finds her playing Joanna Gold, who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, the charismatic star of the network -- a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed.
Public Healthswiowanewssource.com

'White Lotus' cast reflect on isolated pandemic shoot

Actors Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn and Murray Bartlett of HBO Max's upcoming "The White Lotus" say they felt both lucky and sometimes guilty about filming the miniseries in a bubble in Hawaii at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
RetailPosted by
Glamour

Alexandra Daddario’s Favorite Lip Balm Is Less Than $2

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You’ve seen Alexandra Daddario in everything from the Percy Jackson film series to New Girl and American Horror Story: Hotel. But you haven’t seen her in something quite like HBO’s new show The White Lotus. The social satire is a true ensemble piece; Daddario costars alongside Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, and others as guests visiting a luxurious Hawaiian resort. Created by writer, producer, and actor Mike White, the series is a fascinating exploration of privilege, entitlement, and wealth. It has an impressive 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘The White Lotus’ Episode 1 Recap: Class Trouble in Paradise

“The White Lotus” is HBO Max’s newest series and, if the reviews are to be believed, it is unlike anything on television, not just the popular streamer. The genre-bending program is said to take some unexpected turns so we’ll be breaking it down episode-by-episode, starting with Sunday’s premiere. Written and...
MoviesEW.com

The White Lotus review: A scathing class comedy that disturbs and delights

Hell is other people, but at least The White Lotus finds a beautiful hell in the Pacific. The six-part tourist satire (premiering July 11 on HBO) was filmed on glorious Maui while the world plagued. The cast looks gorgeous even when their characters fall to pieces. They're guests at the titular resort, a Loco Moco never-never land overseen by manager Armond (Murray Bartlett). He's a fast-talking marvel in a fruit-punch suit, and he wants every new arrival to feel like "the special chosen baby child of the hotel."
TV Serieskclu.org

A Bright And Acidic Satire Unfolds In HBO's 'The White Lotus'

A man and a woman in bright coral — her polo shirt perfectly matches the shade of his jacket; he has a clipboard and she has a tray of fresh towels — stand a bit anxiously near a beautiful beach, as if they're waiting to be rewarded, or punished. He gives her advice, including this:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The White Lotus Cast: Where You’ve Seen The HBO Actors Before

Whether you are planning to watch or have already started the new HBO dramedy series after catching the sunny and strange first look at the show’s trailer, you probably want to know where you’ve seen the members of The White Lotus cast before they all arrived at a beautiful beachside resort that almost certainly has to take a turn at some point.
TV SeriesVulture

The White Lotus Premiere Recap: Tropical Kabuki

Aloha and welcome to paradise, provided your idea of paradise is a weak mai tai to wash down a diffuse sense of festering despondency. In the premiere episode of his HBO miniseries The White Lotus, Mike White manages the full-body cringe of a comedy of manners, the tension of an Agatha Christie mystery, Nora Ephron’s eye for rich-people things, plus an unrelenting class consciousness that drives the plot and most of the punch lines. Jean-Paul Sartre complained that his play No Exit, in which three dead people eventually realize the room they’re stuck in isn’t the anteroom to hell but hell itself, was misinterpreted; his point wasn’t that the company of others is torture but that seeing yourself through the eyes of others can be. White gets it. At the White Lotus Resort on tropical Maui, strangers while away the hours snorkeling, sunbathing, and judging one another’s poolside reading. Hell is other people on your vacation.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

Limited Series THE WHITE LOTUS Is Ready For Us

New scripted content is about to play out on HBO starting this Sunday. Are you interested in THE WHITE LOTUS by Mike White? Consider this posting just a quick setup going into the premiere. We are not here to spell out all the details as we want you to explore the series for yourself. We just want to set up the plot, and talent credits and over a clip or two. Of course, you can always read our reviews that will come weekly and after you read each one, we encourage you to comment. Join us for THE WHITE LOTUS.
Movieswmagazine.com

The White Lotus and Fear Street Star Fred Hechinger Is Just Getting Started

If you’ve kept your eyes on indie film and auteurist television in the last few years, you’ve likely spotted Fred Hechinger, the now-21-year-old actor who made a name for himself working with directors like Bo Burnham, Steven Soderbergh, Barry Jenkins, and Mike White. In early June, the excitable young actor materialized on a Zoom screen, surrounded by books and CDs, to speak with W about his latest projects: the Fear Street trilogy airing throughout the month of July on Netflix, (adapted from the R. L. Stine books by director Leigh Janiak), and The White Lotus, White’s satirical miniseries airing July 11 on HBO.
TV & VideosNewsweek

'The White Lotus': The Real Life Resort Where the HBO Show is Filmed

With its tropical surroundings and gorgeous Hawaiian scenery, The White Lotus must surely be the most attractive show coming to HBO this summer. Premiering Sunday, the dark comedy focuses on the lives of the staff and guests at a high-end resort over the course of a week. It even stars beautiful people like Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Steve Zahn and Alexandra Daddario.
TV SeriesHBO Watch

Welcome to THE WHITE LOTUS: Episode 1 “Arrivals”

Ding! Checking in? When I saw the preview for this one, I was ready to practically beg to cover it. That cast, that scenery, and mischief afoot?! Yes, please! We start at the end of the vacation week for these characters, watching a slightly more tan Shane Patton (Jake Lacy) prepare to return home. He’s tense when asked questions by a couple seated next to him. Why so serious? Anything to do with the human remains being loaded on the plane? Ok, so stakes are high right out the gate. Based on the preview, there are a few possibilities for who could be in that box and I’m already hella nervous.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Need a New TV Obsession? Right This Way to HBO's The White Lotus

In 2011, writer-director Mike White enchanted an especially devoted sector of the prestige-TV-series-watching public with Enlightened. The show was an ultra-woo, environmentally-conscious, earnest satire of sorts, starring Laura Dern, who also co-created the show with White. In the show, Dern plays Amy Jellicoe, a very Californian corporate executive who has a psychic break and gets demoted post-rehab only to begin unraveling a conspiracy that goes to the very top of the company—and that no one but her cares about. Its mixture of hilarity, soulfulness, oddity, and sense of righteous indignation is White’s signature, a difficult balance to pull off–both honoring the sometimes-rightness of otherwise ridiculous people while keeping a close eye on the casual corruption of those in power.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Team on Pandemic Origins, Tackling White Privilege Against Hawaiian Backdrop

Creator Mike White and the HBO show's stars, including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, celebrated the premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Had 2020 not been consumed by the Covid-19 pandemic, The White Lotus, HBO’s buzzy new limited series about a web of guests and employees at a luxury Hawaiian resort, likely would never have come to be.
TV SeriesVulture

The White Lotus Is No Vacation

The opening titles of The White Lotus magnify the images in sections of textured wallpaper that, at first, looks like the décor you’d expect to see in a bougie tropical setting. Birds and monkeys frolic in branches. Leopard cubs nap blissfully in palm fronds. But slowly, the visuals become more disturbing: There’s a close-up of a small fish, with one eye bulging as he’s strangled by seaweed, and there are three men paddling an outrigger canoe directly into a daunting wave.
TV SeriesHouston Chronicle

Review: HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ grows on you – sort of

“The White Lotus” is a fairly entertaining new mini-series from HBO Max (starting Sunday), with a terrific cast and lots of standout moments. One thing holds it back: It’s a social satire that might have been better as a dark, absurdist comedy. The difference is subtle, but it’s enough to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy