WATCH: Startling drone video shows dire situation at Utah reservoirs

The weekly drought reports issued by the Utah Department of Natural Resources explain in writing the crisis currently facing the state's reservoirs during the historic drought.

But the reports have nothing on drone video shot by FOX 13 Chief Photographer Aaron Kimbell that shows how the dire the situation really is.

Kimbell flew over five Utah reservoirs in various degrees of crisis, from Jordanell Reservoir which sits at a relatively healthy 71% capacity to Gunnison Reservoir that now stands at a harrowing 0%.

Thursday's drought report shows that capacity for the state's major reservoirs, which should store several year's worth of water, is now at just 59%. According to the report, 26 of the 42 largest reservoirs are below 55% of capacity.