Stocks pull back from record highs as bond yields sink again

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Herald & Review
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks pulled back from the record highs they’ve been setting as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%. Technology, financial and industrial companies had some of the biggest losses. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.30% from 1.32% a day earlier. The benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, has been falling steadily in recent weeks as traders shift money into bonds. The 10-year yield traded as high as 1.74% at the end of March.

StocksWTVC

Dow sinks 2%, bond yields drop on worries another surge in virus cases

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slump, bond yields drop on worries another surge in virus cases will sap economic growth; Dow sinks 2%. NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what's been a strong economic recovery.
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Delta variant blues: Covid fears hammer Dow, S&P, Nasdaq

Despite surging cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 around the world, investors have largely been brushing off the risks, confident that vaccines will allow economic activity to return to normal. But that risk assessment may be changing. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
StocksFortune

Dow plunges nearly 900 points: What’s driving the stock market selloff

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on the world's unvaccinated populations—and the stock market as well. By mid-afternoon Monday the Dow was on pace for one of (if not the) worst days of the year...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Bond Market Pricing In At Least One Interest Rate Hike In 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99. The...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Rally in Jeopardy Amid Disappointing Jobs Data

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are poised for a modest drop this morning, giving back some of their earlier gains after another round of weekly jobless data showed a surprise jump. Claims rose to 419,000 last week, much higher than the 350,00 expected by analysts. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are also struggling to maintain yesterday's positive price action, as Wall Street pores over another round of earnings reports. Elsewhere, the 10-year Treasury yield is looking at muted gains, fresh off yesterday's rise to 1.29%.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks sink, yields tumble as virus fears circle the world

NEW YORK — (AP) — From Wall Street to Sydney, stocks are sinking Monday amid worries the pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% in the first half hour of trading, after setting a record high just a week ago. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped close to its lowest level in five months. It touched 1.21% as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

US dollar and bonds rally as virus fears oust inflation jitters

SHANGHAI/LONDON (July 21): The US dollar neared its year-high and bonds rallied further on Wednesday, as the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant displaced inflation as investors’ primary concern and sent them rushing for safe-haven assets. European stocks also rose ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Dow has biggest daily drop since October

* Major U.S. stock indexes end sharply lower; Dow off more. * Energy leads S&P sector declines, consumer staples falls. * U.S. Treas 10-yr yield 1.195%; hit lowest point since Feb. 12. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. DOW HAS...

