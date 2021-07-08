You Definitely Won’t Hate Julia Stiles’ Story About Heath Ledger and This 10 Things Scene

If you’re familiar with Rose Abdoo’s career, you would probably agree that she doesn’t get nearly as much credit as she deserves. Over the years, she has proved that she is as talented a versatile as they come. She has made an impact on the big and small screen, and she has played a variety of characters along the way. No matter how much screen time she has, Rose has a way of commanding viewers’ attention. Most people will know her best from being in things like Gilmore Girls and That’s So Raven. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for her role in the TV series Hacks. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Rose Abdoo.