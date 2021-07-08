Davido | These Seedlings? They Never Miss
Can you hear it? It’s coming from the garden, from the streets, from the basement, from the atmosphere? It’s all around us: the definitive global domination of Afrobeats. And Davido, The King of Afrobeats—a nickname that was given to him by the masses all around the world—is its prophet. The international popstar is best known for his fusion of West African beats and modern day production, bridging the gap between Africa and a cluster of global capitals.flaunt.com
