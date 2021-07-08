Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Davido | These Seedlings? They Never Miss

By Shirley Ju
flaunt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you hear it? It’s coming from the garden, from the streets, from the basement, from the atmosphere? It’s all around us: the definitive global domination of Afrobeats. And Davido, The King of Afrobeats—a nickname that was given to him by the masses all around the world—is its prophet. The international popstar is best known for his fusion of West African beats and modern day production, bridging the gap between Africa and a cluster of global capitals.

flaunt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Davido
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Lil Baby
Person
D'banj
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv Africa Music Awards#Music Group#West African#Nigerian#Amazon#Fem#Bbc Headies#Mtv Africa Music Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesrapradar.com

Video: Davido Ft. Chris Brown, Young Thug “Shopping Spree”

Summer school is in session. Davido pampers the ladies on his A Better Time‘s new video featuring Chris Brown and Young Thug. In the high school-inspired clip, Davido works his charm on the girls in the hallway and around campus. Young Thug paints his lady in art class, while Breezy shows off his moves in the auditorium and a nightly student gathering.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Goodbye Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie would be in a relationship with a famous singer

Despite having been one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage five years ago. But, beyond the time that has elapsed, their divorce is still a matter of the present and, in fact, it seems that, for the moment, it will have no end since they cannot agree on any of the legally requested points.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Nicole Kidman shocks fans with new bob look

Nicole Kidman is known for her naturally red and curly long hair but that all changed this week as the Hollywood star debuted a shorter look on her Instagram – leaving her fans shocked. The mother-of-two took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share a picture from the set of...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
MusicRadar Online.com

Keyshia Cole's Brother Shows Off Only Thing Left To Remember Late Mother Frankie Lons By, Reveals She 'Didn't Own Much' At Time Of Fatal Overdose

While Keyshia Cole has remained quiet on the recent passing of her mother, the R&B singer's brother has been publicly grieving. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of Frankie Lons' California identification card, rapper Sammy Ghostt said Tuesday that it was the last physical item he has to remember his mom by after her fatal overdose.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Host Ginger Zee Responds to Critic About Her Weight

The chief meteorologist for “ABC News” and co-host of “Good Morning America,” Ginger Zee, is firing back after a critic commented on her weight. On Tuesday morning, Ginger Zee posted a video on her Twitter account before going on the ABC News set. Her followers saw her dressed down in casual clothes in the video before jumping into a striped dress and strappy high-heeled shoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy