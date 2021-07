Website - www.plymouth-ma.gov/. Town’s Official Social Media Site - https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Plymouth. Our Town Planner has shared an invitation for the unveiling ceremony of "Perseverance" the "In This Together" honeycomb public art, installed on the Hedge House lawn through November. The artwork was created by MAP Academy students and local artists. Also featured is original poetry by Stephan Delbos and historic wallpapers and fabric from the Antiquarian's collection. The Plymouth Bay Cultural District has been collaborating on all the installations planned and designated FY21 funds to this project as well as others. So nice to see another exciting project in Town.