Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Novel Study of High-Potency Cannabis Shows Some Memory Effects

By Featured Neuroscience Open Neuroscience Articles
Neuroscience News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: Study reveals high-potency cannabis does not impact decision-making performance but does affect memory in relation to free recall, source memory, and false memories. Even before the pandemic made Zoom ubiquitous, Washington State University researchers were using the video conferencing app to research a type of cannabis that is understudied: the kind people actually use.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Effects Of Cannabis#False Memory#Prospective Memory#Potency#Medicinal Cannabis#Scientific Reports#Zoom#Wsu Division Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Smoking Marijuana, Study Shows

A recent study has found there may be a major side effect to smoking marijuana: Impairment while driving. Researchers from AAA found that people who drank alcohol and then smoked marijuana were more likely to commit violations such as running red lights, speeding and distracted driving. The Cannabis and Alcohol...
Pharmaceuticalsstudyfinds.org

Highly potent cannabis may cause memory issues for marijuana smokers and vapers

PULLMAN, Wash. — Recreational marijuana use is becoming a common site throughout the United States. Although several states are now allowing the sale of highly potent varieties of cannabis, scientists say they’re still playing catch-up when it comes to knowing how these products affect the human body. Now, a new study finds high-strength weed may leave users’ memories a little foggy. Researchers from Washington State University report that people who either smoke or vape potent marijuana perform worse in various memory tests compared to sober individuals.
KidsNBC News

Dangers of high potency cannabis for teenagers

Colorado, the first state to legalize recreational marijuana, took a big step last month when the Governor signed a law putting purchase limits on the amount of high potency THC products consumers can buy. This comes after concerns they may lead to health struggles in young people.July 11, 2021.
PharmaceuticalsFlorida Star

The Good And Bad Effects Of Treating Kids With Medical Cannabis

Is medical cannabis safe and effective as a treatment for children?. This week, researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem shared results of a first-ever meta-analysis of pediatric patients treated with medical cannabis. Medical marijuana is being studied to treat a variety of diseases and conditions, from cancer to epilepsy...
ComputersPosted by
Moscow Pullman Daily News

WSU researchers use Zoom to study pot potency

With the help of Zoom, Washington State University researchers have gained new insights into the immediate effects smoking a joint has on memory. WSU psychologist and lead author on the study, Carrie Cuttler, said the teleconferencing software provided researchers a rare opportunity to investigate the effects of high-potency products commonly used in states where recreational use of the drug has been legalized.
Washington Statekpug1170.com

WSU Zooms In On Effects of Cannabis

Washington State University has been Zooming in on the effects of high potency cannabis in a recent study. Researchers at WSU Department of Psychology used the platform Zoom to observe cannabis users as they consumed high potency cannabis and cannabis concentrates purchased themselves from various dispensaries across Washington state. They...
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Study shows Cannabis terpenes provide pain relief, contribute to 'entourage effect'

When it comes to the medicinal and therapeutic properties of Cannabis sativa, an unsolved mystery is whether there exists an "entourage effect," whereby the pain-relieving effects of the plant as a whole are greater than any of its individual parts. New research from the University of Arizona Health Sciences has found evidence that favors the entourage effect theory and positions Cannabis terpenes, the part of the plant that provides flavor and aroma, as a promising new target for pain therapies that would require lower doses and produce fewer side effects.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Study shows strong association between perceived risk, availability and past-year cannabis use

Combined perceptions of the risk and availability of cannabis influence the risk of cannabis use more than perceived risk and perceived availability alone, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. Researchers observed that those who perceived cannabis as low-risk and available were more likely to report using the drug in the past year and almost daily compared to those individuals who perceived cannabis as high-risk and unavailable. This is the first study to consider the joint effects of perceived risk and perceived availability. The results are published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Spending time outdoors has a positive effect on the brain, study shows

If you're regularly out in the fresh air, you're doing something good for both your brain and your well-being. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development and the Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). The longitudinal study recently appeared in The World Journal of Biological Psychiatry.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Signaling Molecule That May Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease Identified

Summary: Mouse and human studies reveal Interleukin-3 may modify immune responses in the brain that cause cell death and lead to Alzheimer’s disease. New research in humans and mice identifies a particular signaling molecule that can help modify inflammation and the immune system to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The work,...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

Some Hypertension Drugs May Ward Off Memory Loss, Study Finds

Hypertension, which affects nearly half of U.S. adults, can put you at risk of heart disease and stroke. Research also shows that elevated blood pressure in middle age can increase a person’s risk of dementia in older age. Evidence shows that some medications can actually stave off dementia for these people. But researchers didn’t know which medications until now.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose to study creating cannabis equity program

After months of discussion, San Jose officials have a timeline for conducting a report which will document residents’ experiences with cannabis-related crimes and barriers to entering the legal market. The findings could determine how the city will use more than $550,000 from the state’s Bureau of Cannabis Control to create a cannabis equity program. Equity programs can... The post San Jose to study creating cannabis equity program appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy