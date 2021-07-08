Watch out for these FBI honeypot phones if you like to do crimes

Scientists have figured out the best forensic technique to get the dirt on criminals. Knowing which technique to use means that a remnant of soil or dust from a suspect or their belongings could substantially narrow down the scene of a crime in a city. When researchers tested their approach in a roughly 250-square-kilometer area – more than four times the size of Manhattan – they were able to reduce their search grid by more than 60 percent. To achieve this precise placement, local investigators first needed to know the makeup of other soil in the region. In 2017, a geochemical survey collected 268 topsoil...