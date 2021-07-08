Cancel
Worcester, MA

EcoTarium workers unionize to get a seat at the table after pandemic layoffs

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — Workers at the EcoTarium voted to unionize this week after a year of discussing the potential decision. The science and nature museum announced Thursday that 22 employees at the museum have voted to join the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 93 with a 94% "yes" vote. After a three-week-long mail-in election and several months of group meetings and organizing, election results were tabulated on July 7.

