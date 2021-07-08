Cancel
Northampton, PA

Have a degree or certification to finish? New Lehigh Valley program may be for you.

By Kurt Bresswein
A new workforce-training program announced Thursday in the Lehigh Valley aims to help displaced workers finish degrees or certifications and secure higher-paying jobs. Allentown-based Workforce Board Lehigh Valley is calling the initiative “Finish What You Start.” It’s funded by a $1.6 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry as part of the statewide $8.2 million Near Completer Demonstration Project.

Easton, PA
