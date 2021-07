FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - An O'Fallon, MO., man who allegedly drove a stolen SUV from Alton and committed car burglaries has been apprehended and charged. Fairview Heights Police said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, officers responded to Old School Automotive, 10085 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights for a report of a man, who was seen burglarizing cars parked on the parking lot waiting for repairs. "Employees of the business provided a description of the male and watched as he took off from the Continue Reading