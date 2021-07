Just because you are a Black beauty doesn’t mean your skin is protected from the sun. Yes, melanin is amazing, but it is not enough to prevent damage. Just because you may not see a sunburn doesn’t mean your skin is damage-free. Casual sun exposure, like driving a car, running, walking or gardening, can be the most damaging because it occurs on a daily basis over a long period of time. It can have a cumulative effect, showing up as deep wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, leathery skin, hyperpigmentation, and even skin cancer.