Flaunt Premiere | Chelsea Collins Unveils New Pop Anthem “Open Your Mouth”

By Shirley Ju
flaunt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Collins is only 22 years old and already living out her pop girl dreams on the daily. Hailing from San Francisco but now based in Los Angeles, the rising star is here to remind us of that nostalgic 2000’s pop era we all know, love, and miss… bringing us her own version of the genre in 2021. The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and self-taught producer caught the attention of HITCO founder L.A. Reid during a studio session back in 2019, and shortly after signed with the label. Collins is also signed with S2 for publishing, the company owned by famed songwriter Savan Kotecha and Sonny Takhar.

