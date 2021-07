Ohio State didn’t sign a single player from the Dallas-Fort Worth area from 1999 through the Class of 2012, according to records kept by 247Sports. But Ohio State has gotten busy recruiting D-FW over the last decade, and it has paid big dividends. The Buckeyes have signed or received commitments from nine D-FW players for the Class of 2013 through 2022, and their recruiting class has ranked among the top five in America every year they landed a D-FW player.