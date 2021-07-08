LETTER: School policy

This letter is in response to Mr. Randolph Oberlin’s letter to the editor that recently appeared in your paper. I want to thank Mr. Oberlin for his inquiry regarding critical race theory (CRT) and how it relates to Leavenworth public schools. CRT has gained national media attention as an ongoing conversation, primarily among elected officials and special interest groups, related to the wide range of opinions and perspectives on what should and should not be taught in schools.