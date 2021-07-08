Belle Isle Aquarium to reopen next week with new habitats, creatures

When the oldest aquarium in the country reopens its doors next week, visitors will be greeted with $1.2 million in upgrades that include new species and habitats. The Belle Isle Aquarium shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in the past 16 months has undergone a series of improvements, including upgrades to signage and glass for animal habitats, lobby repairs and the addition of axolotl salamanders known as a "walking fish" and garden eels.