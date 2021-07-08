Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 448 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Schaefferstown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lebanon, Cornwall, Myerstown, Sand Hill, Newmanstown, Lebanon South, Avon, Richland, Schaefferstown, Kleinfeltersville and Avon Heights. This includes Interstate 78 from mile markers 7 to 8. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH