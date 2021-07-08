Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carbon County, UT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Western Canyonlands by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Castle Country; San Rafael Swell; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 each afternoon. Near Green River...high temperatures of 106 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Western Canyonlands, San Rafael Swell, Castle Country and Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green River, UT
County
Wayne County, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
County
Garfield County, UT
Local
Utah Cars
County
Carbon County, UT
County
Emery County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#San Rafael Swell#Heat Exhaustion#Canyonlands#Castle Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pondera County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pondera A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL PONDERA COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Conrad and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to leave children and pets in your vehicle. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s today, and 98 to 103 degrees on Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to be quite warm. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY At 237 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ajo. This includes Route 85 between mile markers 47 and 48. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 418 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency Management also reported Flash Flooding at DW Ranch Road. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road and Blake Ranch Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Park County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Park THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARK COUNTY At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen east of Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir. Although the heaviest rainfall has shifted east, minor flooding is still possible. * Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some locations that will experience flooding include Elevenmile Canyon Reservoir. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Missoula County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Missoula, Powell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Missoula; Powell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MISSOULA AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES At 606 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Seeley Lake, or 38 miles north of Drummond, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Missoula and west central Powell Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 903 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Liberty County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Liberty; Pondera; Toole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR EASTERN PONDERA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN TOOLE COUNTIES At 508 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Conrad, moving northeast at 35 mph. A second severe thunderstorm was located over southern Toole County, also moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Conrad, Lothair, Devon, Galata and Ledger. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 1247 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 420 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wickenburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wickenburg. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 103 and 119. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 417 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wickenburg, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickenburg. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 103 and 119. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3 and Nipton And Ivanpah Roads. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy