Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Scott LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT JEFFERSON AND SCOTT COUNTIES IN INDIANA At 445 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from near Vernon to 6 miles south of North Vernon to 8 miles southeast of Seymour to Scottsburg. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with these storms. Small hail has been reported as well. Locations impacted include Madison, Scottsburg, Austin, Hanover, Smyrna, Kent, Dupont, Wakefield, Middlefork, and Canaan. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent lightning is occurring. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.